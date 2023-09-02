Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (February 09 , 2023) -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, act as victims who have been injured during an active shooter drill on board the Washington Navy Yard. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7644344
    VIRIN: 230209-N-VP266-1073
    Resolution: 5727x4091
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise
    NDW Conducts Simulated Active Shooter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ndw
    Citadel Shield
    active shooter drill
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT