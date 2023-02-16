Ramstein hosts 86th AW Annual Awards

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and his wife Nataki Jones, attend the 86th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023. Jones presided over the event where he recognized the achievements of Airmen from across Ramstein AB and the geographically separated units assigned to the 86th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

