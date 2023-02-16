Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 86th AW Annual Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Ramstein hosts 86th AW Annual Awards

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and his wife Nataki Jones, attend the 86th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023. Jones presided over the event where he recognized the achievements of Airmen from across Ramstein AB and the geographically separated units assigned to the 86th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

