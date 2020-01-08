Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class23-2 graduates [Image 5 of 5]

    Airman Leadership School class23-2 graduates

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Charles Gormley delivers an invocation during the graduation of Airman Leadership School class 23-2 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 16, 2023. Class 23-2 had a total of 35 graduates from organizations all around LRAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)

    Airmen
    ALS
    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock

