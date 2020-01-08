SrA Nia Horne from the 19th Security Forces Squadron sings the U.S. National Anthem at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb 16, 2023. Horne sang for her Airman Leadership School class graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7644193
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-BK002-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class23-2 graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT