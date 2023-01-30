Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombs away!

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, places arming wire on bombs at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. The 122nd ANG built munitions with Moody Airmen and established a contingency location at Moody AFB in support of exercise Guardian Blitz. During this exercise the 122nd FW positioned the main force at MacDill Air Force Base while stationing a self-sufficient contingency force at Moody Air Force Base to further project combat power and sustainability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7644156
    VIRIN: 230130-F-BU839-1089
    Resolution: 4476x2984
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombs away! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    15th Air Force

