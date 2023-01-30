Bombs away!

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, inspect parts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. Their role is to ensure there are no imperfections in bomb parts before they can be assembled. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

