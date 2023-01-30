Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bombs away! [Image 10 of 11]

    Bombs away!

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, inspect parts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. Their role is to ensure there are no imperfections in bomb parts before they can be assembled. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7644153
    VIRIN: 230130-F-BU839-1084
    Resolution: 4965x2789
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombs away! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    15th Air Force

