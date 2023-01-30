Bombs away!

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, assists in placing bomb parts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. After building the bombs, they were loaded onto A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and expended at training targets on the way back to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

