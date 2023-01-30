Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, assists in placing bomb parts at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. After building the bombs, they were loaded onto A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and expended at training targets on the way back to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:38
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Bombs away! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    15th Air Force

