Bombs away!

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, places arming wire on bombs at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 30, 2023. The 122nd ANG built munitions with Moody Airmen and established a contingency location at Moody AFB in support of exercise Guardian Blitz. During this exercise the 122nd FW positioned the main force at MacDill Air Force Base while stationing a self-sufficient contingency force at Moody Air Force Base to further project combat power and sustainability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US