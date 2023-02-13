Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLDJ Celebrates Supply Corps 228th Birthday

    CLDJ Celebrates Supply Corps 228th Birthday

    DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Supply Corps officers and enlisted Sailors deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, celebrated the corps 228th birthday, Feb. 13, 2023. The ceremony included a cake cutting where the youngest and oldest sailors, along with CLDJ Supply Officer cut the cake. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:09
    Photo ID: 7644069
    VIRIN: 230213-N-QB805-0005
    Resolution: 5448x5358
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Celebrates Supply Corps 228th Birthday, by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CLDJ
    Navy Supply Corps
    EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT