CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Supply Corps officers and enlisted Sailors deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, celebrated the corps 228th birthday, Feb. 13, 2023. The ceremony included a cake cutting where the youngest and oldest sailors, along with CLDJ Supply Officer cut the cake. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 08:09 Photo ID: 7644069 VIRIN: 230213-N-QB805-0005 Resolution: 5448x5358 Size: 7.69 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ Celebrates Supply Corps 228th Birthday, by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.