    230213-N-FB203-0822 [Image 7 of 10]

    230213-N-FB203-0822

    BAHRAIN

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    230213-N-FB203-0822 MANAMA, Bahrain (February 13, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Port Operations trainees pursue a training boat as part of Exercise Citadel Protect. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 7644062
    VIRIN: 230213-N-FB203-0822
    Resolution: 3719x2656
    Location: BH
