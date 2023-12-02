230213-N-FB203-0822 MANAMA, Bahrain (February 13, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Port Operations trainees pursue a training boat as part of Exercise Citadel Protect. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

