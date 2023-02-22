Marauder of the Week - SrA Corbin Nanneman

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corbin Nanneman, 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron information management officer, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2023. Nanneman has repaired critical network connections multiple times in the short time he has been deployed to Camp Buehring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

