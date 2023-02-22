Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SrA Corbin Nanneman

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corbin Nanneman, 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron information management officer, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2023. Nanneman has repaired critical network connections multiple times in the short time he has been deployed to Camp Buehring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 06:25
    Photo ID: 7643996
    VIRIN: 230222-F-HK519-1003
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    AFCENT
    ASAB
    Marauder of the Week

