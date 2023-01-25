The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, held a
groundbreaking ceremony today for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a key component
of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that will reconnect Lake Okeechobee to the central
Everglades. Various pieces of large construction equipment is used to construct acres of storage areas on the project.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 05:57
|Photo ID:
|7643979
|VIRIN:
|230221-A-BO243-0061
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|937.42 KB
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE marks start of Everglades ecosystem project with ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
