    USACE marks start of Everglades ecosystem project with ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    USACE marks start of Everglades ecosystem project with ceremony

    CLEWISTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, held a
    groundbreaking ceremony today for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a key component
    of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that will reconnect Lake Okeechobee to the central
    Everglades. Various pieces of large construction equipment is used to construct acres of storage areas on the project.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US 
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Everglades
    Jacksonville District
    Lake Okeechobee
    EAAgroundbreaking2023
    CERP: Restoration Project

