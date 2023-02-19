230219-N-XK047-1006

Sailors, and Marines assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class during a morale day on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 19, 2023 in the South China Sea. The morale day included a HIIT workout, yoga, golfing, fishing and a 5K on the flight deck. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7643959 VIRIN: 230219-N-XK047-1006 Resolution: 5896x2271 Size: 587.64 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Flight Deck PT [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.