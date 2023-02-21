230221-N-NH267-1085 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrician) Fireman Zachary Andres, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), inspects oil in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 21, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 04:40 Photo ID: 7643955 VIRIN: 230221-N-NH257-1085 Resolution: 4215x3011 Size: 916.41 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.