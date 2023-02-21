Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Daily Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Paul Hamilton Daily Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230221-N-NH267-1022 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrician) Fireman Garrett Moore, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), preserves the deck of an engine room in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 21, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oil
    Engineering
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    CCS
    Bildge

