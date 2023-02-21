230221-N-NH267-1011 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2023) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Kylar King, right, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanic) 3rd Class Edgar Morales, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), stand watch in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 21, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 7643952 VIRIN: 230221-N-NH257-1011 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.05 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.