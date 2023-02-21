3rd ANGLICO Marines conduct a fires exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.2

A U.S. Marine with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and a soldier with Kosher Kravi, Israeli Defense Force, observe notional target impacts during exercise Intrepid Maven 23.2, Feb. 21, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

Date Taken: 02.21.2023
Date Posted: 02.22.2023
Location: IL