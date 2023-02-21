Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ANGLICO Marines conduct a fires exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd ANGLICO Marines conduct a fires exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.2

    ISRAEL

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and a soldier with Kosher Kravi, Israeli Defense Force, observe notional target impacts during exercise Intrepid Maven 23.2, Feb. 21, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Location: IL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ANGLICO Marines conduct a fires exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARFORRES
    IDF
    3rd ANGLCO
    Intrepid Maven 23.2

