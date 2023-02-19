Makin Island Game Night

230219-N-VS068-1102

Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), play chess during a morale day aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 19, 2023 in the South China Sea. The morale day also included a high-intensity interval training workout, yoga, golfing, fishing and a 5K on the flight deck. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

