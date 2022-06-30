Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration

    NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration

    GREECE

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 30, 2022) Lt. Joshua Matias, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, smashes an egg against his head in a game during the Independence Day Celebration at the Hellenic Air Force, 115th Combat Wing Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, Greece, June 30. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:48
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

