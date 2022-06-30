NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 30, 2022) Lt. Joshua Matias, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, smashes an egg against his head in a game during the Independence Day Celebration at the Hellenic Air Force, 115th Combat Wing Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, Greece, June 30. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7643939
|VIRIN:
|220630-N-YD328-0271
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT