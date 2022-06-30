NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 30, 2022) Lt. Joshua Matias, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, smashes an egg against his head in a game during the Independence Day Celebration at the Hellenic Air Force, 115th Combat Wing Summer Officer's Club in Agios Onoufrios, Greece, June 30. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:48 Photo ID: 7643939 VIRIN: 220630-N-YD328-0271 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.75 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Independence Day Celebration, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.