    Team Souda Congratulates Graduates

    GREECE

    06.16.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 16, 2022) From Left to right: Chief Information Systems Technician Justin Storey receives a Master of Business Administration from University of Arkansas Grantham, Builder Second Class Tariqah Miller receives a Bachelor of Science in Management from University of Phoenix, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luke Davis receives an Associate of Arts in General Studies from University of Maryland Global Campus and Nicholas Vargas receives a High School Diploma from the Department of Defense Education Activity on June 16, 2022.
    NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

