Market at AB 201 supports local women

U.S. service members browse items at a women-centric market at AB 201, Niger, Feb. 18, 2023. Events like the women-vendors market not only help support the women of Agadez, but are also a great opportunity for U.S. service members to learn about and experience local culture; while also strengthening relationships between service members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

