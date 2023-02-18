Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Market at AB 201 supports local women [Image 10 of 10]

    Market at AB 201 supports local women

    AB 201, NIGER

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members browse items at a women-centric market at AB 201, Niger, Feb. 18, 2023. Events like the women-vendors market not only help support the women of Agadez, but are also a great opportunity for U.S. service members to learn about and experience local culture; while also strengthening relationships between service members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 02:39
    Location: AB 201, NE
    This work, Market at AB 201 supports local women [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Allies
    Partners
    Niger
    strongertogether

