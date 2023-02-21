AFW2 Trials 2023

Air Force Wounded Warrior coach assists discus competitor during the 2023 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense Created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing, daily adaptive activities, based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

