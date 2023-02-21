AFW2 Trials 2023

An Air Force Wounded Warrior practices discus at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense Created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill and injured service members in ongoing, daily adaptive activities, based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

