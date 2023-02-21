AFW2 Trials 2023

Air Force Wounded Warrior coach, Andres Rodriguez, conducts volleyball practice at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023. Over 120 Airmen along with 47 Caregivers from around the globe will vie for a coveted slot on Team Air Force to compete at the Warrior Games Challenge, June 1-5 in San Diego, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

