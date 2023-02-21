Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Air Force Wounded Warrior coach, Andres Rodriguez, conducts volleyball practice at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023. Over 120 Airmen along with 47 Caregivers from around the globe will vie for a coveted slot on Team Air Force to compete at the Warrior Games Challenge, June 1-5 in San Diego, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7643844
    VIRIN: 230221-F-SK849-1199
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFW2 #WarriorCare #MilitaryCaregiver #AirForce #RealitytoResiliency #Airman4Life #3AVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT