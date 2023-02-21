An Air Force Wounded Warrior competitor practices volleyball at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023. Over 120 Airmen along with 47 Caregivers from around the globe will vie for a coveted slot on Team Air Force to compete at the Warrior Games Challenge, June 1-5 in San Diego, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7643843
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-SK849-1154
|Resolution:
|5557x3126
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
