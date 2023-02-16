Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota

Members of the Japanese Board of Education visit a Yokota High School classroom during an immersion with Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific East District representatives, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The guests were guided throughout the school facilities by a student ambassador to promote mutual understanding on youth education and enhance cross-cultural knowledge about education activities. There are nearly 900,000 military-connected children of all ages worldwide, of which, approximately 21,000 are enrolled in DoDEA Pacific schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

