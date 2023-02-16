Members of the Japanese Board of Education tour the grounds of Yokota High School during an immersion with Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific East District representatives, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The guests were guided throughout the school facilities by a student ambassador to promote mutual understanding on youth education and enhance cross-cultural knowledge about education activities. DoDEA Pacific operates 45 schools in three geographically separated districts across three different time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 01:33 Photo ID: 7643815 VIRIN: 230216-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 6850x4567 Size: 20.14 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.