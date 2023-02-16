Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota [Image 2 of 3]

    Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota

    JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Japanese Board of Education tour the grounds of Yokota High School during an immersion with Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific East District representatives, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The guests were guided throughout the school facilities by a student ambassador to promote mutual understanding on youth education and enhance cross-cultural knowledge about education activities. DoDEA Pacific operates 45 schools in three geographically separated districts across three different time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Japan
    Yokota
    DoDEA
    Education

