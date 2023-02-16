Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota

Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific East District representatives welcome members of the Japanese Board of Education to Yokota High School during an educational immersion tour, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The guests were guided throughout the school facilities by a student ambassador to promote mutual understanding on youth education and enhance cross-cultural knowledge about education activities. DoDEA Pacific has the unique opportunity to educate American military-connected students in an environment that fosters a global perspective and allows for engagement with host nation schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

