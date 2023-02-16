Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Board of Education visits Yokota

    JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific East District representatives welcome members of the Japanese Board of Education to Yokota High School during an educational immersion tour, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The guests were guided throughout the school facilities by a student ambassador to promote mutual understanding on youth education and enhance cross-cultural knowledge about education activities. DoDEA Pacific has the unique opportunity to educate American military-connected students in an environment that fosters a global perspective and allows for engagement with host nation schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 01:33
    Photo ID: 7643814
    VIRIN: 230216-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 8166x5444
    Size: 36.15 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Japan

    Education

