JWX 23 Defensive Positions

A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provides security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

