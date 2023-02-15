JWX 23 Defensive Positions

A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provides security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7643769
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-UH307-1019
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
