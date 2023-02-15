Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JWX 23 Defensive Positions

    JWX 23 Defensive Positions

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provides security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 00:51
    Photo ID: 7643769
    VIRIN: 230214-M-UH307-1019
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 23 Defensive Positions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    JWX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT