A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, pulls himself across a rope obstacle during a confidence course event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 21, 2023. Recruits became physically and mentally stronger by overcoming obstacles that require strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7643744
|VIRIN:
|230221-M-EG840-1120
|Resolution:
|8161x5443
|Size:
|16.25 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT