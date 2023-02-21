Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, lowers himself down a rope during a confidence course event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 21, 2023. Recruits became physically and mentally stronger by overcoming obstacles that require strength, balance, and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Recruit training

