IKE Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

230207-N-FE499-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) Sailors move ammunition on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) after an ammunition onload with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Asheka Lawrence-Reid/Released)

