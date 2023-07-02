Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKE Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 2 of 4]

    IKE Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Asheka Lawrence-Reid 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    230207-N-FE499-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2023) Sailors move ammunition on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) after an ammunition onload with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). IKE is underway conducting ammunition onload, flight deck certification and air wing qualification as part of its tailored basic phase prior to deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Asheka Lawrence-Reid/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Asheka Lawrence-Reid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

