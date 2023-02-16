Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky [Image 23 of 23]

    Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gerrod Smith, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2022. Smith joined the Air Force as a judge advocate, believing it was the highest path he could become as a Black Airman. After trying out a flight simulator at a nearby National Guard installation and receiving compliments on his natural talent, he pursued his childhood aspirations and eventually became a pilot in the most competitive field: fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    This work, Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky

