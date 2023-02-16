U.S. Air Force Capt. Gerrod Smith, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2022. Smith joined the Air Force as a judge advocate, believing it was the highest path he could become as a Black Airman. After trying out a flight simulator at a nearby National Guard installation and receiving compliments on his natural talent, he pursued his childhood aspirations and eventually became a pilot in the most competitive field: fighter jets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 00:15
|Photo ID:
|7643722
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-BG120-0021
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black fighter pilot overcomes childhood doubts, serves in the sky [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT