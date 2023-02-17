Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACAMO Observes Black History Month [Image 5 of 5]

    TACAMO Observes Black History Month

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    230217-N-MR862-518 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Guest speaker at the Black History Month Observation Event Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, invites Sailors to participate in an interactive portion of his speech at the Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 “TACAMO” Black History Month Observation Event held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 21:35
    Photo ID: 7643619
    VIRIN: 230217-N-MR862-518
    Resolution: 3388x2558
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACAMO Observes Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TINKER AFB
    NAVY
    BLACK HISTORY MONTH
    SCW1
    STRATCOMWINGONE

