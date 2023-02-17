TACAMO Observes Black History Month

230217-N-MR862-518 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Guest speaker at the Black History Month Observation Event Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, invites Sailors to participate in an interactive portion of his speech at the Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 “TACAMO” Black History Month Observation Event held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

