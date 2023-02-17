TACAMO Observes Black History Month

230217-N-MR862-524 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Group photo of the Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 Triad Command Master Chief Jacob N. Stovall, Capt. Britton “Britt” Windeler, Deputy, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, Capt. Robert “Skillz” Majoris, Commodore, SCW-1; with guest speaker Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, at the SCW-1 "TACAMO" Black History Month Observation Event held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)
