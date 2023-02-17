TACAMO Observes Black History Month

230217-N-MR862-546 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Group photo of Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikalea Boudreaux, assigned to Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, Operations Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Bailey Parker, Assigned to SCW-1, and guest speaker Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, at the SCW-1 "TACAMO" Black History Month Observation Event held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

