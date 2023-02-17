TACAMO Observes Black History Month

230217-N-MR862-420 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Guest speaker at the Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 “TACAMO” Black History Month Observation Event Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, educates Sailors on the purpose and meaning of Black History Month in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

