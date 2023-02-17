230217-N-MR862-306 TINKER AFB, Okla. (17 Feb. 2023) Guest speaker Marlin T. James, Assistant Vice President, Langston University, partakes in a potluck at the Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 “TACAMO” Black History Month Observation Event held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, Hi Bay February 17th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command at Tinker Air Force Base, ensuring National Security through the deterrence of adversarial nuclear ambitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 21:35 Photo ID: 7643613 VIRIN: 230217-N-MR862-306 Resolution: 3514x2558 Size: 4.97 MB Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACAMO Observes Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.