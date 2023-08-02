230208-N-XX566-1089 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 08, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Trevor Lampe recovers a training dummy during a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 7643599 VIRIN: 230208-N-XX566-1089 Resolution: 2262x3393 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chung-Hoon Rescue Swimmer, by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.