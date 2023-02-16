Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Hosts International Basic Division Officer Course Students [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Boxer Hosts International Basic Division Officer Course Students

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) Basic Division Officer Course (BDOC) students, including junior officers participating in the Personnel Exchange Program from the Chilean Navy and Belgium Navy, learn about the oldest rate in the Navy from Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jahlil Scantling during a ship familiarization tour. The students toured the pilot house, combat information center and deck and engineering spaces. They were briefed on damage control, division officer responsibilities and general seamanship. The initial training for surface warfare officers, BDOC provides practical instruction in navigation, seamanship and shiphandling. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    This work, USS Boxer Hosts International Basic Division Officer Course Students [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphib
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    SWO
    Partnerships
    BlueGreen

