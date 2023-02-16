USS Boxer Hosts International Basic Division Officer Course Students

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) Basic Division Officer Course (BDOC) students, including junior officers participating in the Personnel Exchange Program from the Chilean Navy and Belgium Navy, learn about the oldest rate in the Navy from Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jahlil Scantling during a ship familiarization tour. The students toured the pilot house, combat information center and deck and engineering spaces. They were briefed on damage control, division officer responsibilities and general seamanship. The initial training for surface warfare officers, BDOC provides practical instruction in navigation, seamanship and shiphandling. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

