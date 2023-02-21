Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers inspire the next generation during Engineers Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Army engineers inspire the next generation during Engineers Week

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Richard Carstens, architect in the Design Branch, and Eric Barnhill, physical scientist in the Environmental Engineering Branch, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District taught Pacific Northern Academy students in kindergarten through fifth grade about energy on Feb. 21, 2023 in Anchorage, Alaska.

    Using a foam and blanket insulation science experiment, the team demonstrated how buildings can both retain heat and stay cool. The students also learned how insulation not only keeps our buildings warm in the winters, but how it naturally occurs in the environment as fat, feathers and fur.

    The students tried on a hard hat while Carstens and Barnhill discussed being safe at construction sites. And, to see if they wanted to wear one in the future.

    Through outreach opportunities like these, we are encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math!

    (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

