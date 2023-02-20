230220-N-MK109-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors receive stores aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during an underway replenishment with the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 7643508 VIRIN: 230220-N-MK109-1032 Resolution: 6744x4501 Size: 899.62 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer RAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.