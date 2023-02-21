Students from the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Collegio pose in front of 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen on the flight line at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 21, 2023. The students were visiting during the 23rd AEW’s Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and strengthen relationships with the U.S. Air Force and Caribbean partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7643483
|VIRIN:
|230221-F-TF384-1007
|Resolution:
|6287x4191
|Size:
|954.1 KB
|Location:
|SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FARD recruits visit 23 AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT