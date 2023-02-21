Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARD recruits visit 23 AEW [Image 4 of 4]

    FARD recruits visit 23 AEW

    SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Collegio pose in front of 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen on the flight line at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 21, 2023. The students were visiting during the 23rd AEW’s Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and strengthen relationships with the U.S. Air Force and Caribbean partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

