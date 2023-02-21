Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FARD recruits visit 23 AEW [Image 3 of 4]

    FARD recruits visit 23 AEW

    SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.21.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Collegio pose with 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen on the flight line at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 21, 2023. The students were visiting during the 23rd AEW’s Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and strengthen relationships with the U.S. Air Force and Caribbean partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 18:18
    Photo ID: 7643482
    VIRIN: 230221-F-TF384-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN ISIDRO AIR BASE, DO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARD recruits visit 23 AEW [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Christian Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    FARD
    Forward Tiger 23
    ACCLeadWing23
    23 AEW

