FARD recruits visit 23 AEW

Students from the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Collegio talk with U.S. Airmen from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen on the flight line at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 21, 2023. The students were visiting during the 23rd AEW’s Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and strengthen relationships with the U.S. Air Force and Caribbean partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christian Little)

