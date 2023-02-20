230220-N-SN516-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Segbe Ouinsou, from Benin Republic, dons firefighting protective equipment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7643477
|VIRIN:
|230220-N-SN516-1004
|Resolution:
|6609x4406
|Size:
|910.35 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Decatur Firefighting [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
