Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Firefighting [Image 2 of 2]

    Decatur Firefighting

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230220-N-SN516-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Segbe Ouinsou, from Benin Republic, dons firefighting protective equipment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7643477
    VIRIN: 230220-N-SN516-1004
    Resolution: 6609x4406
    Size: 910.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Firefighting [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur Firefighting
    Decatur Firefighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Decatur
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT