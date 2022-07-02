Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple Fort McCoy photos featured as 2022 Photos of the Year by Army, Army Reserve, Army Materiel Command [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conduct sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. The CH-47 crew is with the Army Reserve’s 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Ammunition Supply Course
    Army Reserve Photo of the Year 2022

