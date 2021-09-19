Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative [Image 5 of 5]

    354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 14, 2023. The goal of MCA is to enable Airmen to fill multiple roles to reduce overall foot traffic and operate with the fewest number of people needed. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7643381
    VIRIN: 210919-F-GH619-1005
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 80.75 KB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uncovering the Hidden World of Public Affairs: Writing Our Own Story
    Uncovering the Hidden World of Public Affairs: Writing Our Own Story
    354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative
    Uncovering the Hidden World of Public Affairs: Writing Our Own Story
    354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Uncovering the Hidden World of Public Affairs: Writing Our Own Story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT