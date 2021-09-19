Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 14, 2023. The goal of MCA is to enable Airmen to fill multiple roles to reduce overall foot traffic and operate with the fewest number of people needed. (Courtesy Photo)
This work, 354th Fighter Wing Introduces Multi-Capable Airmen Rodeo as Part of Agile Combat Employment Initiative [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
