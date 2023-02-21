Exercise Thracian Cooperation-23

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade conduct DV Day during Thracian Cooperation-23 on Feb. 21, 2023, in Greece. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

